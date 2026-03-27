Amway to build self-owned organic farm in China

Xinhua) 16:19, March 27, 2026

CHENGDU, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The signing ceremony of Amway (China) Chinese Herbal Medicines Organic Farm was held on Thursday in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, marking the launch of its first self-owned organic farm outside the Americas.

The farm, to be located in Pengzhou, a county-level city of Chengdu, will be Amway's fifth self-owned organic farm globally.

According to Michael Nelson, president and CEO of the U.S.-based multinational corporation, the project involves a total investment of 35 million U.S. dollars and covers approximately 1,680 mu (about 112 hectares) of land. A high-standard, modern, smart organic farm will be established to grow high-value Chinese medicine species such as Dendrobium officinale, Sichuan finger citron, barrenwort, and medicinal chrysanthemums to support the brand's core product lines.

The project is expected to achieve an annual output value of 70 million yuan (about 10.1 million U.S. dollars) upon completion. It is also estimated that more than 100,000 Amway employees and partners worldwide will visit the farm for observation, exchange and training each year.

As a leading global health and wellness company, Amway has seen China as its largest market for 22 consecutive years. The company has increased its investment in the country for 10 times and contributed over 100 billion yuan in taxes, demonstrating its long-term confidence in the region.

Amway is among a growing number of multinationals expanding operations in China. According to a March report by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China, 95 percent of surveyed companies report a firm commitment to maintaining operations in China, while 45 percent rank the country as their top investment priority.

China is not only Amway's largest market, but also a key innovation hub and strategic growth engine, said Nelson. The launch of Amway's first self-owned farm outside the Americas marks a major step in the company's efforts to establish a complete industry chain in China -- from research and cultivation to manufacturing and sales.

In China, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is gaining popularity among young people, with an expanding range of products, from facial creams to teas and sachets.

The government released guidelines last year to improve the quality of TCM and advance the high-quality development of the TCM industry. The supply capacity of TCM materials has continued to climb, with planting areas for such materials doubling over the past decade.

The farm will collaborate with Amway's R&D centers in China to explore innovations in Chinese herbal medicine germplasm, develop regenerative organic agriculture technologies, and conduct R&D on smart cultivation techniques.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)