Tunnel boring machine for Italy rolls off production line in Changsha, central China

Xinhua) 14:02, March 27, 2026

The tunnel boring machine (TBM) to be exported to Italy rolls off the production line at the second industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 26, 2026.

The large-scale hard rock boring machine that will serve the Fortezza railway project in Italy rolled off the production line here on Thursday.

The machine has an excavation diameter of 9.68 meters, a total length of approximately 175 meters, and a total weight of about 2,600 tonnes. It is equipped with multiple advanced technologies such as synchronized propulsion and segment assembly, automatic segment hoisting, and adaptive power management. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A drone photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows the tunnel boring machine (TBM) to be exported to Italy at the second industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

The large-scale hard rock boring machine that will serve the Fortezza railway project in Italy rolled off the production line here on Thursday.

The machine has an excavation diameter of 9.68 meters, a total length of approximately 175 meters, and a total weight of about 2,600 tonnes. It is equipped with multiple advanced technologies such as synchronized propulsion and segment assembly, automatic segment hoisting, and adaptive power management. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Customer representatives take a selfie in front of the tunnel boring machine (TBM) to be exported to Italy at the second industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 26, 2026.

The large-scale hard rock boring machine that will serve the Fortezza railway project in Italy rolled off the production line here on Thursday.

The machine has an excavation diameter of 9.68 meters, a total length of approximately 175 meters, and a total weight of about 2,600 tonnes. It is equipped with multiple advanced technologies such as synchronized propulsion and segment assembly, automatic segment hoisting, and adaptive power management. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A drone photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows technicians checking the tunnel boring machine (TBM) to be exported to Italy at the second industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

The large-scale hard rock boring machine that will serve the Fortezza railway project in Italy rolled off the production line here on Thursday.

The machine has an excavation diameter of 9.68 meters, a total length of approximately 175 meters, and a total weight of about 2,600 tonnes. It is equipped with multiple advanced technologies such as synchronized propulsion and segment assembly, automatic segment hoisting, and adaptive power management. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Technicians debug the tunnel boring machine (TBM) to be exported to Italy at the second industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 26, 2026.

The large-scale hard rock boring machine that will serve the Fortezza railway project in Italy rolled off the production line here on Thursday.

The machine has an excavation diameter of 9.68 meters, a total length of approximately 175 meters, and a total weight of about 2,600 tonnes. It is equipped with multiple advanced technologies such as synchronized propulsion and segment assembly, automatic segment hoisting, and adaptive power management. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)