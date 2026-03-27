Former Slovenian President: China prioritizes continued push toward high-quality development

At the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026, the former Slovenian President Danilo Turk told People's Daily Online that the forum serves as an important platform for dialogue, where ideas are crystallized, and proposals take shape.

Reflecting on ongoing discussions about reform, he identified two main approaches: incremental, step-by-step adjustments and more comprehensive, large-scale transformations, stressing that neither can succeed in isolation.

Turk also highlighted China's shift toward high-quality development following the conclusion of the "two sessions." He pointed out that improvements in healthcare, education, and the overall quality of life are key to long-term development and to providing opportunities for younger generations.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)