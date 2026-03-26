China remains predictable partner in turbulent world

A recent article by a German media outlet observed that, in a world marked by turbulence and frequent conflicts, China is shaping the image of a "predictable partner" by committing to stability and advocating cooperation.

At a time when "uncertainty" has become a defining word of the era, the international community's view of China as a "predictable partner" reflects strong recognition of China's stability and growth potential, and highlights the global significance of China's governance and development.

"Predictability" stems from policy continuity and efficient governance. The fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress recently adopted the National Development Planning Law, providing a solid legal framework for science-based formulation and effective implementation of national development plans.

This move has drawn widespread international attention. Overseas observers believe that China has "institutionalized in legal form a system proven to be effective," ensuring the stability and predictability of its development while boosting confidence among global businesses to increase investment in China.

From the first Five-Year Plan to the 14th Five-Year Plan, China has consistently pursued long-term development with clear strategic planning and firm implementation. This "delivering on its promises" approach provides partners with stable expectations for cooperation.

"Predictability" also arises from the consistency and sense of responsibility in China's foreign policy. China has long embraced the ideal of pursuing the common good of humanity. Against the backdrop of intensifying global conflicts and competition, China remains committed to building a community with a shared future for humanity and to following a path of peaceful development.

China will never take the beaten path of seeking hegemony as its strength grows, nor does it subscribe to the logic that the world can be run by major countries. Instead, it advocates an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. It upholds a global governance philosophy based on extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, and steers global governance reform following the principles of fairness, justice, openness and inclusiveness.

No matter how the international landscape evolves, China continues to act with the responsibility and commitment of a major country, contributing reliable strength to a turbulent world and remaining firmly a predictable partner committed to upholding international order and opposing destabilizing policies.

"Predictability" is further rooted in the certainty China brings to the world through its own development. Over the past five years, China's economy has grown at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent, contributing around 30 percent to global economic growth. Through steady development and pragmatic cooperation, China continues to generate positive momentum.

The outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan charts an ambitious vision for high-quality development -- from fostering new quality productive forces, to enhancing digital and intelligent development, and to expanding high-standard opening up. China will continue to work with all parties to complement each other's strengths, share opportunities, and achieve mutual development through deeper integration of interests.

As Luz Maria de la Mora, Director of the Division on International Trade and Commodities of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, noted: "As the world's largest exporter and second-largest importer, China is committed to high-level opening up and creates more predictable and diversified opportunities for global businesses." Her remarks exactly mirror a broad international consensus.

At its core, China's "predictability" is grounded in a consistent value orientation: improving the lives of its people. China seeks a stable external environment for development and aims to make the world a better place through its own progress. The belief that "China will do well only when the world does well, and vice versa" underscores China's enduring commitment to the well-being of humanity. With a broad vision and a strong sense of responsibility, China remains steadfast as a force for peace, stability, and justice in the world.

"Predictability" means reliability and reassurance, especially at critical moments. China will continue to stand firmly on the right side of history, contributing steady momentum to global development through its own progress and offering stability in a time of profound global change. It will remain a consistently stable, reliable, and constructive force in an increasingly uncertain world.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)