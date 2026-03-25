Air China launches new direct flights connecting Brussels with Beijing, Chengdu

Xinhua) 08:36, March 25, 2026

The inaugural direct flight of Air China from Brussels to Beijing gets a water salute at Brussels Airport in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2026. Chinese carrier Air China launched a direct passenger service between Brussels and Beijing, China's capital, on Tuesday, and will launch another between Brussels and Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Thursday, adding new air links between Belgium and China. (Air China/Handout via Xinhua)

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese carrier Air China launched a direct passenger service between Brussels and Beijing, China's capital, on Tuesday, and will launch another between Brussels and Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Thursday, adding new air links between Belgium and China.

The Brussels to Beijing service will operate daily while the Brussels to Chengdu route will operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, the airline said.

With the launch of the two routes, Air China will expand its European network to 23 destinations, operating regular weekly scheduled flights and boosting connectivity for people-to-people exchanges, business cooperation, and cultural ties between Asia and Europe, according to the airline.

Leon Verhallen, director of aviation development at Brussels Airport, said Air China's entry into the Belgian market would help strengthen Brussels Airport's position as the gateway to Belgium.

He said the new direct flights would support China's visa-free policy, as easier travel procedures had already encouraged more Belgians to consider visiting China, citing his daughter, who is set to travel there in September, as an example.

"The airport already has flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing and Shenzhen. Now, having more capacity to China and also opening Chengdu, home to the famous giant pandas, will definitely help tourism promotion," he said, adding that the new connections would also further enhance cultural and economic ties between Belgium and China.

Bonnie Schieren, a passenger on the inaugural flight, told Xinhua that it was her first visit to China and said she believed the new service would make travel between the two continents much easier and more comfortable. "I'm sure it won't be my last time going to China," she said.

Guests attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inaugural direct flight from Brussels to Beijing operated by Air China at Brussels Airport in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2026. Chinese carrier Air China launched a direct passenger service between Brussels and Beijing, China's capital, on Tuesday, and will launch another between Brussels and Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Thursday, adding new air links between Belgium and China. (Xinhua/Lyu You)

A passenger shows a souvenir received before boarding the inaugural direct flight from Brussels to Beijing operated by Air China at Brussels Airport in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2026. Chinese carrier Air China launched a direct passenger service between Brussels and Beijing, China's capital, on Tuesday, and will launch another between Brussels and Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Thursday, adding new air links between Belgium and China. (Xinhua/Lyu You)

A celebration ceremony is held during a press conference marking the launch of new routes from Brussels to Beijing and Chengdu by Air China in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2026. Chinese carrier Air China launched a direct passenger service between Brussels and Beijing, China's capital, on Tuesday, and will launch another between Brussels and Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Thursday, adding new air links between Belgium and China. (Xinhua/Lyu You)

A passenger prepares to board the inaugural direct flight from Brussels to Beijing operated by Air China at Brussels Airport in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2026. Chinese carrier Air China launched a direct passenger service between Brussels and Beijing, China's capital, on Tuesday, and will launch another between Brussels and Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Thursday, adding new air links between Belgium and China. (Xinhua/Lyu You)

Crew members pose for a group photo during the inaugural ceremony of the direct flight from Brussels to Beijing operated by Air China at Brussels Airport in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2026. Chinese carrier Air China launched a direct passenger service between Brussels and Beijing, China's capital, on Tuesday, and will launch another between Brussels and Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Thursday, adding new air links between Belgium and China. (Xinhua/Lyu You)

Guests and crew members pose for a group photo on the apron at Brussels Airport in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2026. Chinese carrier Air China launched a direct passenger service between Brussels and Beijing, China's capital, on Tuesday, and will launch another between Brussels and Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Thursday, adding new air links between Belgium and China. (Xinhua/Lyu You)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)