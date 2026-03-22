French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi launches its first China Innovation and Operation Center

Xinhua) 10:46, March 22, 2026

CHENGDU, March 20 (Xinhua) -- French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has officially launched its first China Innovation and Operation Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. This development represents a major step in the company's expansion within the country.

The decision to establish the center in Chengdu reflects the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of global innovation, said Madeleine Roach, executive vice president, head of business operations of Sanofi.

She added that Chengdu's important role in the biopharmaceutical sector, along with its rich talent pool and vibrant innovation ecosystem, makes it an ideal location for expanding Sanofi's capabilities and deepening its presence in China. She believes that this direction will generate value for both patients and partners.

The center oversees operations from R&D and clinical trials to supply chain services, with plans to reach over 600 professional posts by the end of 2026. This new center is already connected with the company's operations hubs in countries including India, Hungary, Malaysia, Colombia and Spain, forming a globally integrated and efficient network, according to the company.

Headquartered in Paris, Sanofi first entered the Chinese market in 1982 with the opening of a local office. Since then, the company has continued to strengthen its innovation and R&D efforts in China. It now operates multiple production and R&D facilities across the country, including four R&D hubs in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, and Suzhou. In 2025, it broke ground on a new insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing base in Beijing, with a total investment of 1 billion euros (about 1.16 billion U.S. dollars).

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)