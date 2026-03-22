Foreign firms see growing opportunities in China over next five years

09:02, March 22, 2026 By Ren Jun, You Zhixin ( Xinhua

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- With China adopting its new development blueprint for the next five years, multinational companies and global investors are seeing tangible opportunities across key sectors in the world's second-largest economy and expressing willingness to expand their presence in the Chinese market.

Through systematic planning and phased adjustments, the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development turns long-term strategic goals into practical actions, ensuring continuity while allowing for flexibility, said Jiang Ying, chair of Deloitte China.

The blueprint carries significant implications for global finance and investment.

The innovation momentum shown by Chinese companies in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), high-end manufacturing, semiconductors and new energy is reshaping global investors' perception of Chinese assets, said Janice Hu, China country head of UBS AG and chairperson of UBS Securities.

Chinese assets are gradually shifting from being a mere "portfolio option" to a "strategic imperative," Hu said, adding that this creates a historic opportunity for foreign financial institutions with global asset allocation capabilities to take part in China's high-quality development.

As cross-border investment and financing become easier, foreign financial institutions will have more room to leverage their cross-border strengths, drive product innovation, and strengthen business coordination.

Executives at foreign firms in China say that the country's clear planning, well-defined goals and a strong drive for innovation make it an attractive investment destination and a gateway to higher levels of the industrial value chain.

Zhao Mingqi, CEO of Global Logistics Properties (GLP) China, said the company has developed a model for converting upgraded logistics parks into computing power centers and is steadily increasing investment in and operation of AI computing power centers in China to better serve industries such as finance and the internet.

For Budweiser, the Chinese government's push to boost consumption, a key pillar of domestic demand, has strengthened its confidence in China's consumer goods sector.

The blueprint provides structural certainty about the future direction of China's economy. That long-term certainty allows the company to invest confidently in offline experiential platforms that align with China's priorities in service consumption, culture-tourism integration and urban vitality, said Konnie Zhu, vice president of corporate affairs at Budweiser China.

By acting as a catalyst for real-world social engagement, the company aims to help turn policy priorities on quality of life into vibrant consumption scenarios and stronger community connections, contributing to a more dynamic and sustainable domestic market, Zhu said.

For many, the outline reinforces the message that China remains a stable anchor for the global economy.

Bill Winters, group chief executive of Standard Chartered, captured the sentiment, describing China's economy as "stable, predictable, dynamic and forward-looking." In a world full of uncertainty, he noted, "stability is a very good thing."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)