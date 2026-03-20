Chaozhou Citywalk: Discover a city where history is simply lived
By Wang Xiaoping, Liu Ning, Michael Kurtagh, Chen Xinyi, Zhang Liquan (People's Daily Online) 10:41, March 20, 2026
From incense at dawn to drums at dusk, Chaozhou in south China's Guangdong Province moves to its own rhythm.
Walk through ancient temples, cross the thousand-year-old Guangji Bridge, feel the thunder of Yingge Dance, and end the day around a pot of Chaoshan beef hotpot. In Chaozhou, history isn't performed. It's simply lived.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)
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