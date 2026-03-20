Chaozhou Citywalk: Discover a city where history is simply lived

10:41, March 20, 2026 By Wang Xiaoping, Liu Ning, Michael Kurtagh, Chen Xinyi, Zhang Liquan ( People's Daily Online

From incense at dawn to drums at dusk, Chaozhou in south China's Guangdong Province moves to its own rhythm.

Walk through ancient temples, cross the thousand-year-old Guangji Bridge, feel the thunder of Yingge Dance, and end the day around a pot of Chaoshan beef hotpot. In Chaozhou, history isn't performed. It's simply lived.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)