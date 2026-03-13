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U.S. refueling aircraft goes down in western Iraq: U.S. Central Command
(Xinhua) 13:14, March 13, 2026
WASHINGTON, March 12 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq, U.S. Central Command said Thursday.
"Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely," the command said on X.
"The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing," said the command, adding that it was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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