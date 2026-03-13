2 injured, suspect dead in shooting on university campus in U.S. state of Virginia

Xinhua) 13:12, March 13, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Two people were injured in a shooting on the campus of Old Dominion University in the U.S. state of Virginia, and the shooter has been killed, local media reported Thursday.

"Shortly before 10:49 a.m., a gunman in Constant Hall opened fire. Two people were injured. Old Dominion University Police, Norfolk Police and emergency personnel responded immediately. The gunman is now deceased. The injured were transported to a local hospital," according to an alert from the university.

"As of 11:43 a.m., there is no longer a threat at Old Dominion University. Please continue to avoid the area in and around Constant Hall where emergency personnel continue to work," the alert said.

In an earlier alert, the university said that "due to an active shooter situation in which the shooter has been neutralized, all classes and operations on the main campus are suspended for the remainder of the day."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)