Xi's two sessions highlights | A dialogue with wheat breeding expert Gao Derong

(People's Daily App) 14:37, March 10, 2026

Each year during the two sessions, President Xi Jinping engages with lawmakers and political advisors, discussing matters both big and small related to the country's economic and social development.

This year, while attending a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the Jiangsu Province delegation at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress on March 5, Xi had an exchange with Gao Derong, a researcher at an institute under the Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

Earlier that morning, Gao had spoken about his over 30 years of dedication to wheat breeding during a group interview at the Deputies' Corridor, which was broadcast live on China Central Television.

