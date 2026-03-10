Emerging sectors in legislative focus

08:23, March 10, 2026 By Cao Yin and Jiang Chenglong ( China Daily

The annual report on the work of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislative body, has outlined plans to formulate and amend several legislative items related to emerging and economic sectors, aiming to enhance the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics.

The report was delivered on Monday by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, at the second plenary meeting of the ongoing fourth session of the 14th NPC. President Xi Jinping and other Party and State leaders attended the meeting.

To advance the rule of law, the report emphasized that the NPC Standing Committee will focus on aligning legislation with efforts to deepen reform, promote development and ensure stability, while prioritizing social fairness and justice.

In support of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), the NPC Standing Committee aims to bolster legislation in key, emerging and foreign-related areas, striving to improve the quality of legislative work, Zhao said.

To foster a high-standard socialist market economy, the report indicated that there are plans to enact a State-owned assets law and revise several other laws, including the Enterprise Bankruptcy Law, the Tax Collection and Administration Law, the Trademark Law and the Pricing Law.

Deputies to the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, deliberate reports during the second plenary meeting of the session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday, when Chinese lawmakers completed the fifth day of their eight-day legislative session. Feng Yongbin/China Daily

To expedite the development of a financially robust nation, the NPC Standing Committee will introduce laws on financial stability, with revisions to the People's Bank of China Law and the Banking Regulation Law, said the report.

Additionally, the report highlighted plans to enact a medical security law, a child care services law and a social assistance law to further support public welfare.

The report also disclosed intentions to legislate against cross-border corruption and conduct further research on legislation concerning artificial intelligence.

Nick Chan Hiu-Fung, a deputy to the 14th NPC and lawyer from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, emphasized that AI-related legislation can provide consistent standards and help turn judicial experience into best practices that can be shared globally.

Some cases heard by people's courts have indicated that AI development should not be overly restricted, Chan noted, pointing out that generative AI developments naturally have some gaps in the development process. "Hence, it's necessary to develop the right laws and maybe consolidate the cases that have been heard in such a way that the results we see in the future will be consistent, and we can share that best practice with the rest of the world," he said.

On Monday, a separate report of the NPC Standing Committee on the work of the overhaul of laws and the proposed handling of certain laws and decisions was also submitted for deliberation at the meeting. The NPC Standing Committee's Legislative Affairs Commission conducted a comprehensive review of laws, legal interpretations and decisions on relevant legal issues. The report addressed situations that are unsuitable or inconsistent by making distinctions and handling them according to the law.

The report underscored that addressing inconsistencies and misalignments within the legal system through comprehensive legal review is beneficial for ensuring that legislative work keeps pace with the times.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)