Two sessions voices | NPC deputy speaks up for rural education
(People's Daily App) 16:23, March 06, 2026
Nong Jiagui, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), shared how he helped transform a once nameless "leprosy village" into a cradle of hope during a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5. Over four decades as the village's only teacher, he has helped 126 children from a mountainous rural area gain access to higher education.
