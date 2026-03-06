China to promote imports of high-quality consumer services: minister

Xinhua) 16:27, March 06, 2026

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao attends a press conference for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on economy in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China will promote imports of high-quality consumer services, including medical and health care services, as the country moves to vigorously develop trade in services, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said on Friday.

China will make good use of visa-free and other policies, expand travel service exports, and tap the export potential of services such as culture, traditional Chinese medicine and catering, he told a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

