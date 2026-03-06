China's AI-related industries to top 10 trln yuan by 2030: official

Xinhua) 15:37, March 06, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's artificial intelligence (AI) related industries will be valued at more than 10 trillion yuan (1.45 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said Friday.

The country will continue to advance its "AI Plus" initiative during the period, he told a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

