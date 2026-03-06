Home>>
China's GDP to grow by over 6 trillion yuan this year: economic planner
(Xinhua) 15:16, March 06, 2026
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's GDP is expected to grow by over 6 trillion yuan (about 869.6 billion U.S. dollars) this year, head of the country's top economic planner said Friday.
This economic expansion will provide solid support for employment, people's well-being and risk prevention, Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's economic growth plans seen as beneficial to entire region
- China has set an economic growth target of 4.5 percent to 5 percent this year. How should we view it?
- China sets 2026 economic growth target at 4.5-5 pct
- China unveils major development targets for 2026-2030
- GDP milestone lays solid foundation for blueprint rollout
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.