China's GDP to grow by over 6 trillion yuan this year: economic planner

Xinhua) 15:16, March 06, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's GDP is expected to grow by over 6 trillion yuan (about 869.6 billion U.S. dollars) this year, head of the country's top economic planner said Friday.

This economic expansion will provide solid support for employment, people's well-being and risk prevention, Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

