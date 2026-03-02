China Travel Showcase brings "Discover Winter China" to southern California

LOS ANGELES, March 1 (Xinhua) -- California's coastal city of Newport Beach held a vibrant Chinese New Year celebration and travel showcase on Saturday as the Lunar New Year draws to a close.

Combining displays of Spring Festival culture with scenes of China's winter tourism offerings, the event, entitled "Chinese New Year: Discover Winter China," was held at Fashion Island, a well-known seaside shopping center in Newport Beach. Organized by the China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles, it showcased the charm of traditional Chinese festive culture and dynamic winter travel experiences in China to communities in southern California.

The program introduced Chinese Spring Festival traditions and intangible cultural heritage items. It also highlighted China's winter tourism resources, such as Harbin Ice and Snow World, enhancing American visitors' understanding of the seasonal diversity of Chinese tourism.

Wu Dawei, director of the China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles, told Xinhua that China's winter season offers distinctive seasonal cuisine and exceptional winter experiences.

Wu noted that preferential policies, such as the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, have made it easier for American tourists to travel to China.

Heyzy, a student at California State University, told Xinhua that she has long been fascinated by China.

She described China as a country with "great culture, a lot of creativity and beautiful traditions."

"I would love to go visit one day," Heyzy said, adding, "I know there's a lot to learn and there's a lot to see."

