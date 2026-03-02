Honor unveils Robot Phone ahead of MWC 2026

Xinhua) 09:31, March 02, 2026

Honor's Chief Executive Officer Li Jian introduces the "Robot Phone" at a global product launch event in Barcelona, Spain, March 1, 2026. Chinese tech brand Honor on Sunday unveiled what it called the industry's first "Robot Phone" ahead of the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, and introduced its new concept of Augmented Human Intelligence (AHI). (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech brand Honor on Sunday unveiled what it called the industry's first "Robot Phone" ahead of the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, and introduced its new concept of Augmented Human Intelligence (AHI).

At a global product launch event, Honor's Chief Executive Officer Li Jian said the Robot Phone features the industry's first three-axis gimbal camera system integrated into a smartphone, describing it as a new species of smartphone.

According to the company, the product combines two core AI capabilities - embodied intelligent interaction and flagship-level imaging - to offer what Honor calls an embodied AI experience.

The device supports full-angle AI video calls, expressive body-language interaction and rhythmic motion. It also delivers cinema-level imaging performance, including advanced anti-shake video functions and AI-powered object tracking.

During the event, Honor formally proposed the AHI concept. "The essence of artificial intelligence is people-centered," Li said. "It should combine intelligence quotient (IQ) with emotional intelligence (EQ), enhancing humanity's ability to adapt, evolve and enjoy the present in a rapidly changing world. That is the AHI philosophy Honor believes in."

On the same day, Honor also launched its flagship foldable smartphone, the Magic V6, on the global market, with a folded thickness as slim as 8.75 mm. The company's first humanoid robot also made its debut at the event.

This year's MWC will run from March 2 to 5 in Barcelona, Spain, with its show floor hosting over 100 pavilions, representing countries, regions and technologies.

An employee of Honor displays the "Robot Phone" at a global product launch event in Barcelona, Spain, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

People watch the "Robot Phone" at a global product launch event in Barcelona, Spain, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

An employee of Honor operates the "Robot Phone" at a global product launch event in Barcelona, Spain, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

An employee of Honor operates the "Robot Phone" at a global product launch event in Barcelona, Spain, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Honor's "Robot Phone" is displayed at a global product launch event in Barcelona, Spain, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Honor's "Robot Phone" is displayed at a global product launch event in Barcelona, Spain, March 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

