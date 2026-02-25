Fish-shaped lanterns add a festive ambiance in Shexian, E China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 10:49, February 25, 2026

In the days surrounding the start of the Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, Wang Qinyan enters her busiest season each year, working tirelessly in her workshop in Shexian county, Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province, to fulfill orders for fish-shaped lanterns.

In 2020, Wang left her job as a steamed stuffed bun vendor in Beijing and returned to her hometown in Shexian county to become an inheritor of the traditional fish-shaped lantern craft.

Wang Qinyan makes a fish-shaped lantern in her workshop in Shexian county, Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Ding Ji)

Many of Wang's innovations are showcased at the intangible cultural heritage exhibition center in Shexian county. She takes particular pride in one piece featuring a black carp.

"The traditional Wangmantian fish-shaped lanterns are typically red and green, but look at this black carp, isn't it stunning?"

Yao Junjie, secretary general of the fish-shaped lantern protection and development association in Shexian county, said that the traditional intangible cultural heritage is adapting to the times and gaining new vitality.

"We've seen progress in both aesthetics and craftsmanship. In recent years, we've replaced cotton thread with iron wire to make the structure stronger and more resilient. We've also replaced cotton paper with cotton cloth, which makes the surface more durable. And now, instead of candles, we use electric lamps to light up the lanterns for longer-lasting illumination," Yao explained.

A fish-shaped lantern performance is presented in Shexian county, Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Ding Ji)

In April 2025, Shexian county launched a three-year plan (2025-2027) focused on the preservation and innovative development of the fish-shaped lantern. Later, in August of the same year, the fish-shaped lantern protection and development association was established, marking the beginning of a new phase in the standardized protection of fish-shaped lantern culture.

On Feb. 4, 2026, fish-shaped lanterns from all over the country lit up streets and alleys in Shexian county. On this day, Shexian introduced new creative cultural products inspired by its intangible cultural heritage, blending modern touches into fish-shaped lanterns and breathing new life into the tradition.

Children make fish-shaped lanterns in Shexian county, Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Ding Ji)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)