Iraq slams U.S. ambassador's claims on Israel's right to all Mideast land

Xinhua) 15:54, February 22, 2026

BAGHDAD, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Iraq's Foreign Ministry on Saturday evening strongly condemned recent remarks by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee regarding potential Israeli control over the entire Middle East, describing them as a "serious transgression."

A ministry statement expressed Iraq's "profound denunciation" of the ambassador's comments, which suggested that Israeli dominance over the region could be considered acceptable.

Such remarks are "inconsistent with the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations," representing "an infringement upon the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states, in addition to carrying negative implications for the security and stability of the region," it said.

The ministry reaffirmed Iraq's steadfast position in support of the sovereignty of states, calling for strict adherence to the rules of international law to ensure regional peace and security.

In a contentious interview with podcaster Tucker Carlson posted on Friday, Huckabee said Israel has a "biblical right" to claim control over the entire Middle East, or at least most of the region.

"It would be fine if they took it all," Huckabee said.

