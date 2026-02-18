China reports current account surplus in 2025

Xinhua) 14:52, February 18, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's current account recorded a surplus of 734.9 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, preliminary data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed.

The capital and financial accounts, including net errors and omissions for the fourth quarter, recorded a deficit of 760.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2025.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Kou Jie)