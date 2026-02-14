'Grammy Slow Motion': Wrangling 'horses' at Universal Beijing Resort

Amid the vibrant atmosphere of the Chinese New Year, Michael Kurtagh from People's Daily Online recently explored Universal Beijing Resort through a "Grammy slow-motion" lens, interacting with the resort's popular IP characters.

Dressed in specially designed Spring Festival outfits, the globally recognized characters came together to present a festive celebration that transcended cultures, delighting both Chinese and international visitors.

Michael also took a closer look at Year of the Horse design elements across the park. From scarves featuring horse motifs, to custom Year of the Horse outfits worn by star IP characters, to subtle horse-themed details woven throughout the resort, these creative touches pay tribute to China's traditional zodiac culture and convey the auspicious spirit of the Spring Festival.

In Chinese traditional culture, the horse zodiac is often associated with vitality, success, and progress, symbolizing career advancement and continuous good fortune. During the visit, Michael chatted with visitors who extended warm Year of the Horse greetings, wishing everyone success and good fortune in the year ahead.

Through this special Spring Festival event, Universal Beijing Resort not only immerses visitors in the joyful atmosphere of China's traditional holiday, but also showcases an innovative integration of international IPs and Chinese culture, making it an ideal destination for experiencing and understanding Spring Festival traditions.

