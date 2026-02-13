Home>>
Frost on their eyelashes: Standing guard in China's 'coldest town'
(People's Daily Online) 14:15, February 13, 2026
Eyelashes rimmed with frost, they remain steadfast in the biting cold.
In Huzhong district of Daxing'anling Prefecture, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, firefighters remain on duty amid the frigid forests at 52 degrees north latitude, safeguarding the safety of this place known as China's "coldest town" with loyalty and dedication.
