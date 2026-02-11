Shooting incident leaves multiple dead in Florida

Xinhua) 14:23, February 11, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Multiple people died on Tuesday in a shooting incident at a residence in Sarasota County, Florida, according to local authorities.

"Multiple victims are deceased. None of the victims have been identified," said Sarasota County Sheriff's Office on social media.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)