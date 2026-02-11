Cultural show staged in Kenya during Gansu (China) Happy Chinese New Year Gala: Africa Tour

Xinhua) 09:39, February 11, 2026

Actors stage Chinese martial arts at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 9, 2026. A vibrant cultural show featuring Chinese martial arts, acrobatics and dance was staged here on Monday during the Gansu (China) Happy Chinese New Year Gala: Africa Tour. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Actors answer the curtain call after the performance at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 9, 2026. A vibrant cultural show featuring Chinese martial arts, acrobatics and dance was staged here on Monday during the Gansu (China) Happy Chinese New Year Gala: Africa Tour. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Actors interact with audiences during a performance at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 9, 2026. A vibrant cultural show featuring Chinese martial arts, acrobatics and dance was staged here on Monday during the Gansu (China) Happy Chinese New Year Gala: Africa Tour. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Actors dance at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 9, 2026. A vibrant cultural show featuring Chinese martial arts, acrobatics and dance was staged here on Monday during the Gansu (China) Happy Chinese New Year Gala: Africa Tour. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

