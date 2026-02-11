UN chief extends Lunar New Year greetings to Chinese people

Xinhua) 09:35, February 11, 2026

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extends greetings via video during a Spring Festival celebration at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- "Chun jie kuai le!" (Happy Lunar New Year!) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday extended Lunar New Year greetings to the Chinese people in the Chinese language, and thanked China for its strong support for multilateralism and global solidarity.

"As we welcome the Year of the Horse, we celebrate a symbol of energy, success, and the courage to forge ahead -- qualities our world urgently needs as we confront conflict, inequality and the climate crisis," Guterres said in a video message broadcast at a Spring Festival celebration hosted by China's permanent mission to the United Nations.

"This season of renewal reminds us that together we can build a safer, more inclusive future. Let us continue to advance our shared commitment to peace, dignity and sustainable development for all," he said.

In response to questions by Xinhua, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said that courage, unity and perseverance represent the spirit of the Chinese New Year.

"That's what we need. We need to have the courage of our convictions. We must have unity of purpose and the perseverance to deliver on it," she said.

Melissa Fleming, UN under-secretary-general for global communications, said she hopes the new year will bring more forward-looking innovation, and more working together for the common good of the world.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, said he was very happy that his date of birth fell in the Year of the Horse, expecting it would bring all the attributes that are associated with the horse like perseverance and strength.

In his address, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, noted that this year marks the start of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

Drawing inspiration from the horse, an animal known for its courage, unity and perseverance, China stands ready to work with all countries to firmly support the cause of the United Nations, jointly address global challenges, and build a community with a shared future for humanity, Fu said.

In the evening, a festive atmosphere prevailed at the UN headquarters. The Shanghai Museum presented an array of cultural activities, including rubbings and a virtual reality tour of the Huangpu River, while the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and the Central Academy of Fine Arts curated a lively Year of the Horse zodiac exhibition.

In addition, eight robots, designed and manufactured in China, made their debut at the United Nations, igniting excitement across the venue with dancing, calligraphy performance and lively interaction with the audience.

Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks at a Spring Festival celebration at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A guest receives a greeting card rubbing at a Spring Festival celebration at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A guest listens to the introduction of a bronze artifact at a Spring Festival celebration at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People view fans at a Spring Festival celebration at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A guest shakes hands with a robot at a Spring Festival celebration at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Robots perform at a Spring Festival celebration at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

