Int'l students experience traditional Chinese folk customs in NW China's Yinchuan

Xinhua) 14:44, February 07, 2026

An international student (3rd L) of North Minzu University talks about Yangge dance with local residents in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, international students from North Minzu University were invited to a community in Yinchuan to experience traditional Chinese folk customs and share the festive joy of the Chinese New Year with local residents. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

International students of North Minzu University experience dragon dance in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, international students from North Minzu University were invited to a community in Yinchuan to experience traditional Chinese folk customs and share the festive joy of the Chinese New Year with local residents. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

International students of North Minzu University experience dragon dance in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, international students from North Minzu University were invited to a community in Yinchuan to experience traditional Chinese folk customs and share the festive joy of the Chinese New Year with local residents. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An international student (L) of North Minzu University exchanges experience dragon dance with local residents in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, international students from North Minzu University were invited to a community in Yinchuan to experience traditional Chinese folk customs and share the festive joy of the Chinese New Year with local residents. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

International students of North Minzu University make dumplings together with local residents in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, international students from North Minzu University were invited to a community in Yinchuan to experience traditional Chinese folk customs and share the festive joy of the Chinese New Year with local residents. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

International students of North Minzu University make dumplings together with local residents in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, international students from North Minzu University were invited to a community in Yinchuan to experience traditional Chinese folk customs and share the festive joy of the Chinese New Year with local residents. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

International students of North Minzu University experience Yangge dance with local residents in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, international students from North Minzu University were invited to a community in Yinchuan to experience traditional Chinese folk customs and share the festive joy of the Chinese New Year with local residents. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

International students of North Minzu University experience dragon dance in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, international students from North Minzu University were invited to a community in Yinchuan to experience traditional Chinese folk customs and share the festive joy of the Chinese New Year with local residents. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An international student of North Minzu University experiences Yangge dance with local residents in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, international students from North Minzu University were invited to a community in Yinchuan to experience traditional Chinese folk customs and share the festive joy of the Chinese New Year with local residents. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

International students of North Minzu University make dumplings together with local residents in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, international students from North Minzu University were invited to a community in Yinchuan to experience traditional Chinese folk customs and share the festive joy of the Chinese New Year with local residents. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo shows international students of North Minzu University experiencing dragon dance with local residents in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, international students from North Minzu University were invited to a community in Yinchuan to experience traditional Chinese folk customs and share the festive joy of the Chinese New Year with local residents. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo shows international students of North Minzu University experiencing dragon dance with local residents in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. As the Spring Festival approaches, international students from North Minzu University were invited to a community in Yinchuan to experience traditional Chinese folk customs and share the festive joy of the Chinese New Year with local residents. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)