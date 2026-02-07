Highlights of Milan-Cortina 2026 on Feb. 6

Xinhua) 14:34, February 07, 2026

Ellie Kam (R)/Danny O'Shea of the United States compete during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Ioulia Chtchetinina (L)/Michal Wozniak of Poland compete during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Miura Riku (L)/Kihara Ryuichi of Japan compete during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Alysa Liu of the United States competes during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Sakamoto Kaori of Japan competes during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Lara Naki Gutmann of Italy competes during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Players of Japan celebrate a goal during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between France and Japan of Ice Hockey of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Zhang Cheng/Pool via Xinhua)

Players of France celebrate a goal during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between France and Japan of Ice Hockey of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Zhang Cheng/Pool via Xinhua)

Sato Kohane (R) of Japan competes during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between France and Japan of Ice Hockey of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Zhang Cheng/Pool via Xinhua)

Clara Rozier of France competes during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between France and Japan of Ice Hockey of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Zhang Cheng/Pool via Xinhua)

Goalkeeper Alice Philbert of France saves a goal during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between France and Japan of Ice Hockey of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Zhang Cheng/Pool via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)