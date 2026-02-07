Highlights of Milan-Cortina 2026 on Feb. 6
Ellie Kam (R)/Danny O'Shea of the United States compete during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Ioulia Chtchetinina (L)/Michal Wozniak of Poland compete during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Miura Riku (L)/Kihara Ryuichi of Japan compete during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Alysa Liu of the United States competes during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Sakamoto Kaori of Japan competes during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Lara Naki Gutmann of Italy competes during the women single skating short program of the figure skating team event of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Players of Japan celebrate a goal during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between France and Japan of Ice Hockey of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Zhang Cheng/Pool via Xinhua)
Players of France celebrate a goal during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between France and Japan of Ice Hockey of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Zhang Cheng/Pool via Xinhua)
Sato Kohane (R) of Japan competes during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between France and Japan of Ice Hockey of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Zhang Cheng/Pool via Xinhua)
Clara Rozier of France competes during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between France and Japan of Ice Hockey of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Zhang Cheng/Pool via Xinhua)
Goalkeeper Alice Philbert of France saves a goal during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between France and Japan of Ice Hockey of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Zhang Cheng/Pool via Xinhua)
