Home>>
Dow tops 50,000 in snapback of U.S. stock markets
(Xinhua) 13:50, February 07, 2026
NEW YORK, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 50,000 points for the first time on Friday as sentiment improved and investors bought after corrections in previous sessions.
Dow gained more than 1,100 points in the afternoon session with heavyweight Nvidia surging over 7 percent.
The U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 57.3 in February, up from the final reading of 56.4 in January, according to a preliminary reading released Friday by the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.
Dow's 50-day moving average at 48,607 is holding as support, which keeps the bullish case intact, said James Hyerczyk, a U.S.-based technical analyst.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sustained bull run set to spur spending
- Shanghai index hits 10-year high on policy momentum
- Investors more optimistic on China's equities
- Hong Kong looking to capitalize on a wave of returning Chinese concept stocks: financial chief
- HK’s IPO fundraising sees over sevenfold increase this year: financial secretary
- China’s battery giant CATL makes another IPO in Hong Kong, opening at HK$296 per share on Tuesday
- Foreign institutions upbeat about China’s stock market amid roll-out of financial policies
- More than 200 Chinese A-Share companies announce Q3 cash dividends, boosted by capital market support policy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.