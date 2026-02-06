Home>>
China realizes direct maternity allowance payments nationwide
(Xinhua) 13:51, February 06, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The National Healthcare Security Administration said on Friday that China has realized the nationwide rollout of direct maternity benefit payments, as part of broader efforts to foster a more birth-friendly society.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China eyes free childbirth in latest bid to foster birth-friendly society
- China plans to expand cover for childbirth-related bills
- New policy fuels rise in fertility treatments
- Birth support policies target demographic changes
- Subsidies, services, social shifts: China's strategic push for a birth-friendly future
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.