Languages

Archive

Home>>

China realizes direct maternity allowance payments nationwide

(Xinhua) 13:51, February 06, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The National Healthcare Security Administration said on Friday that China has realized the nationwide rollout of direct maternity benefit payments, as part of broader efforts to foster a more birth-friendly society.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories