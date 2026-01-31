Commentary: Winds of change: Chinese tech powers global green transition

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua)-- In the global pursuit of a sustainable future, China has stood out not only as a major participant but also as a pivotal engine of technological advancement, and as the biggest supplier of wind and solar power infrastructure.

While China's clean energy portfolio is broad, its wind power sector offers a clear view of the country's remarkable achievements, and exemplifies the important role that Chinese green tech plays in global energy transition.

The sheer scale of China's wind power development is staggering, with its total installed capacity dwarfing that of any other nation. By the end of 2025, China's installed wind power capacity had grown 22.9 percent year on year to 640 million kilowatts, accounting for more than 16 percent of the nation's total installed power generation capacity and marking the 15th consecutive year that China has had the world's largest such capacity.

Notably, just in 2025, China's installed wind and solar power capacity reached a historic milestone by surpassing that of thermal power.

Green development is a distinct feature of Chinese modernization. China aims to reach peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060. China has established the most complete policy framework for carbon emissions reduction and the largest, fastest-growing renewable energy system in the world.

In China, wind farms can be seen across vast deserts, along coastal shores, and even in remote mountainous regions. North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, for example, saw its installed wind power capacity exceed 100 million kilowatts last year.

The rapid expansion of China's wind power capacity has come alongside technological innovation in the sector. China has established the world's most comprehensive industrial chain, covering the large-scale manufacturing of wind power equipment, high-standard turbine installation, and highly reliable operations and maintenance.

Over the past five years, China has accelerated its green transformation. At the end of 2025, China's installed solar power capacity hit 1.2 billion kilowatts, 4.8 times its 2020 figure. The share of renewable energy in China's total installed power capacity has risen to approximately 60 percent, up from 40 percent five years ago.

Currently, China accounts for nearly half of the world's total installed wind and solar power capacity, and for about 60 percent of new solar and wind power installations globally. China has become a green giant, leading the winds of change in the energy sector.

China has always been an important contributor and reliable partner in the global energy transition. China supplies 70 percent of the world's wind power equipment and 80 percent of photovoltaic panels, and helps to reduce the average cost of global wind power and photovoltaic power by 60 percent and 80 percent, respectively, promoting the use of renewable energy significantly. Last year, China's exports of wind power equipment grew by nearly 50 percent. Chinese wind power enterprises have built factories in multiple countries.

The story of China's wind power sector -- or its broader green transition drive -- is about a country that has turned its commitment to green development into tangible action, powering its own growth while contributing to the development of other nations.

Promoting the green transition of the energy system will not only provide a strong driving force for human development, but also better safeguard the right of all countries to equitable development. It is wise and forward-looking for countries to deepen cooperation in the clean energy sector. China is poised to make greater contributions by developing its renewable energy and supporting global efforts.

