China's non-financial ODI up 1.3 pct in 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) totaled 145.66 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, up 1.3 percent year on year, official data showed Friday.
The data, released by the Ministry of Commerce, showed that China's outbound investment maintained steady and orderly growth last year.
The country's non-financial ODI in Africa, Europe and Asia increased by 41 percent, 20.9 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, in 2025.
In countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, China's non-financial ODI came in at 39.67 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, rising 17.6 percent year on year.
Turnover of contracted overseas projects by Chinese companies amounted to 178.82 billion U.S. dollars, up 7.7 percent year on year, while the value of newly signed contracts rose 8.2 percent year on year to 289.22 billion U.S. dollars, the data showed.
Photos
- Early cherry blossoms attract birds as spring approaches in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian Province
- Starry sky, aurora observed in NE China's Heilongjiang
- In pics: Beautiful scenery of Ranwu Lake in SW China's Xizang after snow
- Butterfly orchids in C China's Zhengzhou ready to adorn homes for Spring Festival
Related Stories
- China's securities regulator moves to refine strategic investor mechanism
- Chinese firms maintain steady momentum in outbound investment in 2025: survey
- Interview: China plays important role in advancing international disclosure standards, says standard-setting body chief
- China's outbound investment maintains steady growth in 2025: commerce ministry
- China's finance ministry unveils policy package to encourage private investment, consumption
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.