China's non-financial ODI up 1.3 pct in 2025

Xinhua) 10:33, January 31, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) totaled 145.66 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, up 1.3 percent year on year, official data showed Friday.

The data, released by the Ministry of Commerce, showed that China's outbound investment maintained steady and orderly growth last year.

The country's non-financial ODI in Africa, Europe and Asia increased by 41 percent, 20.9 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, in 2025.

In countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, China's non-financial ODI came in at 39.67 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, rising 17.6 percent year on year.

Turnover of contracted overseas projects by Chinese companies amounted to 178.82 billion U.S. dollars, up 7.7 percent year on year, while the value of newly signed contracts rose 8.2 percent year on year to 289.22 billion U.S. dollars, the data showed.

