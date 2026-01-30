Smart wearables become daily companions for young Chinese

People's Daily Online) 15:16, January 30, 2026

Smartwatches, wireless earbuds, smart rings, and smart glasses powered by artificial intelligence — once considered trendy tech gadgets — have become increasingly embedded in the education, work, and daily lives of young Chinese people, emerging as constant companions for Gen Z.

According to the Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker released by global market research firm International Data Corporation in 2025, China became the world's largest wrist-worn device market in 2024, with smartwatch and fitness band sales posting notable growth, driven by government subsidies for consumer goods.

A consumer tries on a pair of smart glasses. (Photo/Xinhua)

Data from the State Administration for Market Regulation shows that by the end of the third quarter of 2025, the total number of registered smart wearable products with commodity barcodes in China reached 181,000, reflecting steady market expansion. People aged 18 to 35 are the main buyers of wearables, market research shows.

At the AI product experience store at the SMC Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center in Shanghai, innovative offerings abound: smart rings that monitor sleep apnea, smart glasses capable of real-time translation across more than 10 languages, and smart earbuds that switch seamlessly between sleep and work modes.

One customer trying on MLVision M6 smart glasses praised their instant content creation and recording capabilities. "The glasses are lightweight, and when shooting vlogs from a first-person perspective, I can create and share content instantly," the customer said.

"Devices like these are subtly reshaping how the younger generation accesses information by providing 'first-person, companion-style smart interaction,'" said Chen Kai, a senior product specialist involved in research and development.

Chen explained that tasks that previously required looking down at a phone, such as checking navigation, viewing notifications or reading translations, now appear directly in the user's field of vision, allowing them to stay aware of their surroundings.

Smart wearable devices fit naturally into a wide range of real-life scenarios, becoming deeply embedded in young people's daily routines. For many Gen Z users, wearable devices are no longer optional accessories but attentive health companions.

"For me, sleep is a key performance indicator — more important than clocking in at work," said Yang Yifan, a young data analyst. "My average sleep time this week is 7 hours and 12 minutes," he added, scrolling through his smartwatch data.

A 2025 survey conducted by a consulting platform found that monitoring health data ranks first among reasons Chinese consumers purchase smartwatches, accounting for 45.48 percent — significantly higher than other motivations. Smartwatches have become a major entry point for health, fitness and wellness applications.

"These devices deliver more than just data: they represent a philosophy of healthy living," Yang noted. In his view, smart wearables are not merely helping young people manage daily routines; they are quietly redefining how they approach life.

The "quantified health" lifestyle fits naturally with social media trends like checking in and sharing personal metrics. Young people increasingly post digital badges on social media, celebrating milestones like sleeping 7 hours for 30 straight days.

Wearables also function as statements of identity, reflecting a key consumer mindset among younger demographics, particularly Gen Z. The fact that these devices are worn on the body makes them natural vehicles for self-expression.

Survey data from a consulting platform shows that 44.71 percent of young consumers prioritize refined and distinctive design when buying wearables, second only to health monitoring features.

An industry insider noted that designing wearable devices as both fashionable, versatile daily accessories that are also comfortable and durable helps manufacturers stand out in the market while catering to young consumers' preferences.

But concerns remain. A university research team identified data dependency as a key challenge in a study on the use of smart wearable devices among college students.

"The impact of wearable devices on young people is multidimensional and far-reaching, reshaping their daily behavioral patterns and outlook on life," said Ji Dou, a professor at the School of Marxism at Heilongjiang University.

"While these devices bring new experiences in health and convenience, we should also pay attention to whether young people are gradually losing their capacity for independent planning and judgment," Ji added.

Gen Z is finding its own way to strike a balance. "A wearable should assist my life, not define it; it should expand my possibilities, not limit my choices," one user wrote on social media.

