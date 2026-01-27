Home>>
China to unveil policy to address AI's impact on jobs: ministry
(Xinhua) 10:22, January 27, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China will roll out policy measures aimed at addressing the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs as rapid technological adoption has reshaped the country's labor market.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on Tuesday at a press briefing that an official document will be released to respond to the AI's impact and promote employment.
Alongside the AI-focused policy, authorities will also introduce targeted employment support for key industries and expand assistance for priority groups, including university graduates and other young jobseekers, according to the ministry.
