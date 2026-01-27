USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group currently deployed to Middle East: U.S. Central Command

Xinhua) 10:15, January 27, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the Middle East, the U.S. Central Command said on X on Monday.

"Sailors aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) perform routine maintenance as the aircraft carrier sails in the Indian Ocean, Jan. 26," the command said in a post accompanying two photos.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that though a "massive" U.S. naval force was heading toward Iran, it may not be used.

"We have an armada. We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won't have to use it. We'll see," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

He said a planned 25 percent tariff on countries doing business with Iran would take effect "very soon," and he remains open to negotiations.

"Iran does want to talk, and we'll talk," Trump said during his stay in Davos last week.

Previously, Trump had repeatedly threatened possible military action against Iran.

U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility stretches from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia, according to its website.

