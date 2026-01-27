People attend candlelight vigil held for Alex Pretti in San Francisco, U.S.
People attend a candlelight vigil held for Alex Pretti in San Francisco, California, the United States, on Jan. 25, 2026. A Minnesota resident was fatally shot by federal law enforcement agents on Saturday.
The victim, Alex Jeffrey Pretti, was a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse and U.S. citizen who lived in Minneapolis, the state's largest city. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)
