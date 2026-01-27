Protesters attend rally against U.S. ICE in Los Angeles
Protesters attend a rally against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States, on Jan. 25, 2026. A Minnesota resident was fatally shot by ICE agents on Saturday.
The victim, Alex Jeffrey Pretti, was a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse and U.S. citizen who lived in Minneapolis, the state's largest city. (Xinhua)
