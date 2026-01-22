Trump reiterates push to acquire Greenland, slams Europe, NATO at Davos

Xinhua) 08:16, January 22, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

On Greenland, Trump called for "immediate negotiations" on U.S. acquisition of the territory, describing it as "a strategic national and international security interest."

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his push for U.S. acquisition of Greenland and sharpened criticism of Europe and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in a special address at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, adding fresh strain to transatlantic ties.

Trump said Europe was "not heading in the right direction," arguing that parts of the continent had become "not even recognizable" in what he described as a "very negative" way.

This photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows a mountain near Nuuk, capital of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. Greenland, the world's largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining control over defense and foreign policy. (Photo by Anders Kongshaug/Xinhua)

In his speech, Trump renewed criticism of Europe's migration policies and reiterated his opposition to green agenda policies, again labeling them a "Green New Scam." He also advocated expanding fossil-fuel production and speeding up approvals for new nuclear power projects, saying Europe's energy situation had reached "catastrophic" levels, marked by high prices and low supplies.

He publicly ruled out taking Greenland by military force, saying he did not intend to use "excessive strength and force," while insisting the United States was uniquely positioned to secure the territory.

"I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force, I won't use force. All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Trump further criticized NATO burden-sharing, saying the United States had been treated "very unfairly" and had long contributed more to the alliance than its partners, while pressing NATO members to acquiesce to U.S. acquisition of Greenland from Denmark.

"We paid for, in my opinion, 100 percent of NATO because they weren't paying their bills, and all we're asking for is to get Greenland, including the right title in ownership, because you need the ownership to defend it," he said.

