Shanghai's GDP exceeds 5.6 trillion yuan in 2025

Xinhua) 15:09, January 21, 2026

SHANGHAI, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's gross domestic product (GDP) soared to over 5.67 trillion yuan (about 814.1 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, registering an annual growth of 5.4 percent, the municipal statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

Industries and the service sector are the main driving forces of the economic development in the financial hub in east China, as the added value of Shanghai's primary, secondary and tertiary industries stood at 9.94 billion yuan, 1.165 trillion yuan and 4.496 trillion yuan, respectively, reflecting year-on-year increases of 2 percent, 3.5 percent and 6 percent.

According to the municipal bureau of statistics in Shanghai, last year the city's industrial added value witnessed a 5 percent rise from the year before. In terms of industries, the output value of the railway, shipbuilding, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing industry surged by 15.8 percent year on year. The electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry saw an 11.1 percent rise, while the automotive manufacturing industry experienced a 7.8 percent increase.

Notably, Shanghai has made significant strides in the development of new quality productive forces. In 2025 the manufacturing output value of the three leading industries in Shanghai, namely integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence (AI), recorded a 9.6 percent year-on-year increase. Among them, the integrated circuit and the AI manufacturing industries posted growth rates of 15.1 percent and 13.6 percent, respectively.

Despite the backdrop of international trade friction, Shanghai's foreign trade reached an all-time high, with total imports and exports hitting 4.51 trillion yuan, representing a 5.6 percent year-on-year increase.

Exports of "new trio" products -- electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic products -- stood out as a particularly bright spot, with the combined export value reaching 160 billion yuan, up 17.4. The export value of electric vehicles, in particular, rose by 13.8 percent.

Shanghai's GDP first exceeded 5 trillion yuan in 2024, three years after it first surpassed 4 trillion yuan. In 2006, the city became the first Chinese mainland city to have a GDP of more than 1 trillion yuan.

In Sichuan and Zhejiang, two other economic powerhouses, the GDP growth in 2025 also passed the 5 percent threshold.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)