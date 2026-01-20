Winter fishing festival, ice fishing challenge kick off in Mudanjiang, NE China's Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:34, January 20, 2026

Fishermen catch fish at the opening ceremony of the 11th Jingpo Lake Winter Fishing Festival and the first Jingpo Lake Ice Fishing Challenge in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

A millennia-old winter fishing tradition came to life on Jan. 15 as the 11th Jingpo Lake Winter Fishing Festival and the first Jingpo Lake Ice Fishing Challenge opened in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, offering visitors an immersive experience blending cultural heritage, ecological tourism and winter sports.

On the frozen surface of Jingpo Lake in Mudanjiang, fishermen in traditional sheepskin coats chanted work songs as they lowered massive nets beneath the ice and hauled them back using hand-operated winches.

Fishermen catch fish at the opening ceremony of the 11th Jingpo Lake Winter Fishing Festival and the first Jingpo Lake Ice Fishing Challenge in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

As the nets emerged, fish leapt from the ice holes, sending puffs of white mist into the air and creating a dramatic scene that drew crowds of tourists eager to capture the moment.

Winter fishing at Jingpo Lake dates back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), when local communities developed the techniques to survive harsh winters. Today, the festival has grown into a nationally recognized cultural event.

The festival once set a record with a single-net catch of 430 tonnes. This year, the first net yielded about 14 tonnes, with the prized "first fish" weighing more than 5 kilograms.

Photo shows a performance at the opening ceremony of the 11th Jingpo Lake Winter Fishing Festival and the first Jingpo Lake Ice Fishing Challenge in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

In a symbolic gesture of respect for hardworking people, the organizers presented the "first fish," a symbol of good fortune and a bountiful harvest, to Zhang Ruiyong, a national model worker, rather than auctioning it off as in previous years.

This year's Jingpo Lake Winter Fishing Festival also features festive drum performances, fishing folk songs, yangko dances and lion dances, alongside more than 10 ice-and-snow recreational activities, including off-road snow driving and visits to frozen waterfalls.

Winter fishing demonstrations will continue through mid-to-late February, according to credible sources.

The ice fishing challenge attracted more than 40 anglers competing in temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius.

"Ice fishing tests not only skill but also endurance. Fishing on the frozen surface of Jingpo Lake allows us to appreciate the beauty of nature while enjoying the thrill of competition," said participant Luan Hongliang.

Photo shows fish caught at the opening ceremony of the 11th Jingpo Lake Winter Fishing Festival and the first Jingpo Lake Ice Fishing Challenge in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Leveraging its unique geography and cold-water resources, Mudanjiang has vigorously promoted its cold-water fish industry, with aquaculture covering about 380,000 mu (25,333 hectares).

In 2025, the city's total fishery output reached 24,100 tonnes, up 11 percent year on year, with the annual output value climbing to 520 million yuan ($75 million). The growth underscores a distinctive path toward fishery revitalization driven by cultural tourism, technology and industrial chain development.

Photo shows the area for anglers competing at an ice fishing challenge in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

