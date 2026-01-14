Smart parking brings greater convenience, efficiency to Jinan, Shandong

Photo shows upgraded Shuntai Plaza in Jinan, east China's Shandong province. (Photo provided by the Jinan Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau)

For years, office workers at Jinan's Shuntai Plaza in Shandong province, eastern China, endured the daily frustration of searching for parking during rush hour. Today, drivers can secure a spot in minutes, thanks to an AI-powered smart parking system transforming the area's commute.

On a recent visit, Jinan resident Wei Shouyan drove into the underground parking facility at Shuntai Plaza, a digital display at the entrance instantly identified her license plate and directed her to section A5.

"Parking in Section A5 is the ultimate time-saver," Wei explained as digital guidance led her directly to the designated spot. As the vehicle approached, a rolling shutter rose automatically, allowing the car to enter.

After turning off the engine, engaging the handbrake and folding the side mirrors, Wei stepped outside the garage. She then tapped on an electronic screen, confirmed safety checks such as "no one inside the garage" and "doors locked," and clicked to confirm parking. The shutter slowly descended. From entry to completion, the entire process took less than three minutes.

"It only takes 15 minutes to drive from home to the office," Wei said. "But I used to spend another half hour just looking for a parking space."

Since opening in 2005, Shuntai Plaza has attracted nearly 700 companies, with a regular working population of more than 40,000. As the business cluster expanded, parking scarcity intensified significantly.

The turning point came in 2021. By making better use of underground space, Jinan High-Tech Industrial Development Zone launched a smart parking project, constructing a three-level underground automated parking facility beneath the building.

To maximize capacity, the project introduced mechanical parking equipment that reduces the footprint of each parking space to about 60 percent of that in a conventional garage. The three underground levels were also designed to fit local conditions, with a total height equivalent to that of a standard two-story office building -- meeting Jinan's strict requirements for spring water protection.

The smart parking facility features 20 parking sections, including eight designed for larger vehicles. Equipped with digital systems such as automatic navigation and video monitoring, the facility identifies vehicle information upon entry and recommends the most suitable parking section based on real-time traffic flow and vehicle size.

Photo shows the underground parking facility of Shuntai Plaza in Jinan, east China's Shandong province. (Photo from the Xinhuanghe app)

With parking becoming more convenient, safety is a common concern. Beyond the on-screen safety reminders, the garage is fitted with laser monitoring systems. If an oversized vehicle, such as an SUV, mistakenly enters a section designed for sedans, the system triggers an alert and halts the parking process.

"The garage is also equipped with wheel-centering devices," said Wang Wei, manager of the parking facility. "After the shutter closes, the system adjusts the vehicle to the center of the space, preventing scratches or collisions caused by misalignment."

Based on changes in traffic flow following the facility's completion, Jinan traffic police department has introduced three one-way streets in the surrounding area and installed 17 additional traffic signs. These measures have significantly eased congestion and parking pressure nearby.

"The smart parking project at Shuntai Plaza not only meets parking needs, but also injects fresh momentum into urban renewal," said an official with Jinan High-Tech Industrial Development Zone.

