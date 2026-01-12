Museums in Beijing launch creative cultural products inspired by the horse

People's Daily Online) 14:26, January 12, 2026

With more than a month to go before the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Horse, museums across Beijing, China's capital, are rolling out their own creative cultural products themed around the horse, one of the most beloved zodiac signs in Chinese culture.

Photo shows pendants inspired by tri-colored glazed pottery horses launched by the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing. (Photo/Beijing Daily)

The Grand Canal Museum of Beijing has unveiled nearly 100 creative cultural products themed on the Year of the Horse, ranging from refrigerator magnets and plush toys to jewelry and household items, making history tangible, wearable, and collectible.

Photo shows a horse-shaped refrigerator magnet rolled out by the management office of Baita Temple in Beijing. (Photo/Beijing Daily)

The management office of Baita Temple has introduced a refrigerator magnet that blends a galloping horse motif with iconic elements of the temple.

The China National Film Museum has launched a war horse refrigerator magnet inspired by a film, showcasing the timeless charm of China's cinematic art.

Photo shows a plush charm launched by the management office of Baita Temple in Beijing. (Photo/Beijing Daily)

Photo shows a sachet launched by the Lao She Memorial in Beijing. (Photo/Beijing Daily)

The Lao She Memorial in Beijing has released a sachet featuring a horse carrying a persimmon on its back, symbolizing the arrival of good fortune.

Photo shows plush charms launched by the Natural History Museum of China in Beijing. (Photo/Beijing Daily)

The Natural History Museum of China in Beijing has introduced a plush charm inspired by horse specimens collected by the museum.

