China surpasses U.S. as Vietnam's largest shrimp market

Xinhua) 13:26, January 08, 2026

HANOI, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China overtook the United States to become Vietnam's largest shrimp export market in 2025, with shipments exceeding 1 billion U.S. dollars for the first time, local daily VnEconomy reported Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country exported 123,000 tonnes of shrimp to China for 1.24 billion U.S. dollars last year, up 48.4 percent in volume and 63.3 percent in value as compared to 2024. Meanwhile, the United States, Vietnam's largest shrimp market for years, has yet to exceed the 1-billion-dollar mark, according to the report.

Vietnam's total shrimp exports amounted to a record 4.65 billion dollars in 2025, up 19.9 percent year on year.

