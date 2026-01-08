Nvidia CEO credits DeepSeek R1 for driving global AI development

(People's Daily App) 13:26, January 08, 2026

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, founder of one of the world's most valuable tech companies, says on January 5, 2026 that open-source artificial intelligence (AI) models have fundamentally reshaped AI over the past year. Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, he credits the breakthrough of DeepSeek R1, the first open-source reasoning model, as the key catalyst sparking this global shift.

