China's water conservancy investment exceeded 1.28 tln yuan in 2025

Xinhua) 08:54, January 07, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China invested over 1.28 trillion yuan (about 182.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the construction of water conservancy facilities in 2025, exceeding the trillion-yuan mark for a fourth consecutive year, data from the Ministry of Water Resources shows.

A total of 47,563 water conservancy projects were undertaken last year, creating 3.15 million jobs nationwide, Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying said at a conference held from Monday to Tuesday in Beijing.

Water resources departments at all levels have also made notable strides in flood and drought disaster prevention, the restoration of river and lake ecosystems, and the development of related digital systems in 2025, Li said.

China continuously enhanced its flood and drought disaster prevention system, successfully managing 913 river floods that exceeded warning levels last year, according to the ministry.

The China Water Exchange recorded some 14,000 transactions with a total water volume of 1.61 billion cubic meters -- a record high. This highlights the effectiveness of China's innovative explorations in the field of water-saving mechanisms.

Li emphasized the need to promote high-quality development in water conservancy, safeguard national water security, and make contributions to water conservancy to secure decisive progress in achieving socialist modernization.

