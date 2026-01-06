Home>>
U.S. so-called "trial" of Maduro violates Venezuela's national sovereignty: spokesperson
BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The United States has disregarded Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's status as head of state by openly prosecuting and conducting a so-called "trial" in its domestic court, severely violating Venezuela's national sovereignty and undermining the stability of international relations, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing that no country can place its own rules above international law, saying that China called on the United States to immediately release President Maduro and his wife, and to ensure their personal safety.
