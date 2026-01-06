China makes steady progress in noise pollution control

Citizens visit an urban park in Wuhu, east China's Anhui province. (Photo/Tao Haijin)

Recently, a foreign journalist shared a compelling account of his experience with noise control in Beijing on the Financial Times website. During his several-month stay in the capital, the journalist remarked that they no longer had to worry about being disturbed by noise, stating, "I slept better than I had in years." Their once-necessary collection of high-quality earplugs remained unused, as the overall noise from the streets had noticeably decreased since their first visit in 2016.

This firsthand account highlights the positive outcomes of China's ongoing efforts in noise pollution control. According to a report released by China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the share of urban areas meeting national daytime noise standards increased from 91.3 percent to 95.8 percent between 2014 and 2024, while nighttime compliance jumped sharply from 71.8 percent to 88.2 percent. These improvements reflect China's continuous progress in addressing noise pollution and underscore the importance of "strategic resolve" in this endeavor.

Strategic resolve, at its core, involves patience, calmness, and a methodical approach to long-term goals.

Noise, often referred to as the "breath" of a city, results from various sources, such as construction machinery and street vendors, creating a complex auditory environment. Effective noise control does not seek to silence these activities entirely but aims to adjust the "volume" appropriately. For instance, directional sound systems ensure that public square dancing is only audible within designated areas, while residential communities adopt management practices to maintain a peaceful atmosphere. By avoiding drastic measures and instead fostering collaboration, building effective mechanisms, and encouraging social norms, China has successfully implemented noise control measures without stifling daily life.

This approach, which prioritizes thoughtful coordination and gradual change, is applicable not only to noise management but also to broader environmental governance. Clear skies have not been achieved by halting production, but through targeted measures such as replacing coal with electricity or natural gas. Similarly, the Yellow River has been rejuvenated not by ceasing water use but through improved allocation plans that balance ecological protection with local livelihoods. Strategic resolve entails sustained, long-term effort. It calls for diligence and perseverance, not impatience or restlessness.

Noise barriers are installed along a railway section in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang province. (Photo/Liu Zhenqing)

Furthermore, strategic resolve also involves proactive measures.

For example, the introduction of a residential project code has established higher standards for sound insulation in housing construction, setting clear benchmarks for residential tranquility. The implementation of the noise pollution prevention and control law has provided a legal framework for controlling noise levels, showcasing a proactive sense of responsibility that complements steady, step-by-step progress.

China's broader ecological advancements follow the same principle. From implementing the ecological protection redline system, which establishes a safeguard for critical ecological zones, to firmly advancing the Yangtze River's 10-year fishing ban, China has made significant strides in environmental restoration. The revival of ecosystems has brought back vibrant scenes of leaping fish, soaring birds, and finless porpoises gliding through the waters. Rivers have become clearer, and previously barren hills have turned greener.

These transformations are the result of pragmatic actions and a consistent, methodical approach to advancing ecological civilization. By combining long-term planning with proactive measures in the present, China is ensuring that visionary blueprints gradually translate into tangible, sustainable outcomes.

Strategic resolve also requires prudent actions that are rational and conform to the law of nature.

Migrating swans and wild geese rest on an islet in the Yangtze River in Tongling, east China's Anhui province, Dec. 6, 2025. (Photo/Chu Zhuchuan)

A deep understanding and mastery of the underlying principles are foundational to successfully executing any initiative. The 14th five-year action plan for noise pollution prevention and control emphasizes the importance of "following the objective laws governing noise pollution prevention and control" and "advancing noise control in stages and through systematic steps." This reflects a commitment to ensuring that actions are in harmony with natural laws.

Beyond noise management, this principle of "respecting laws" extends to China's broader ecological governance. Across the country, integrated protection and restoration efforts have revitalized ecosystems, with over 120 million mu (8 million hectares) of ecosystems restored. Techniques such as grid-based sand stabilization and photovoltaic pumping systems developed in Xinjiang have been successfully applied in Africa, enabling the cultivation of fruit trees even in arid, sandy regions.

Ultimately, reckless action yields minimal results. By adhering to the "golden key" of objective laws, China has achieved significant environmental progress, demonstrating that careful, law-abiding efforts yield far more impactful outcomes.

