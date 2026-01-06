Weekenders head to resorts

An aerial photo shows Caiwei Manor Ski Resort in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY

The weekend crowd at Taiyuan's Caiwei Manor Ski Resort is a snapshot of China's thriving ice and snow economy. Located just over 10 kilometers from downtown Taiyuan, capital of Shanxi province, the resort has become a premier winter destination for locals since its seasonal opening in late November, with it reporting a surge in visitors.

The resort is equipped with seven graded runs for all skill levels and comprehensive night skiing facilities to cater to everyone from beginners to seasoned veterans, according to Fu Qiong, manager of the resort.

She and her staff anticipate an increase in visitor flow during the Spring Festival holidays, with a noticeable rise in the number of teenage visitors.

A ski instructor (left) trains a skier at the resort last month. ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY

For enthusiasts like Peng Hui, skiing is a fantastic way to connect with nature and improve fitness. "This winter, I specifically practiced alpine skiing, and the whole process was thoroughly enjoyable," Peng said.

Families are also getting involved."We especially came here with our child this weekend to relax and enjoy a shared family experience," said local Chen Jianxin. "Skiing can also help my child cultivate courage and perseverance."

Skiers ascend a slope of the resort on a magic carpet last month. ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY

The resort's success mirrors a national trend. Data shows the scale of ice and snow consumption in China exceeded 187.5 billion yuan ($26.86 billion) during the 2024-25 season, a year-on-year increase of more than 25 percent, with tourists expected to make 520 million visits.

Beyond recreation, Caiwei Manor fuels local growth. Most of its over 100 staff are from nearby villages, working in snowmaking, security and hospitality. "In the future, we will take ice and snow sports as a key driver to continuously fuel rural vitalization," said manager Fu. Supported by the district's development plans, the resort is expanding with an ice and snow center and upgrades aimed at creating a distinctive, year-round cultural tourism destination.

