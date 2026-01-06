China's commodity market price index picks up in December, led by gains in lithium carbonate, refined tin, apples

Global Times) 08:48, January 06, 2026

The prosperity of China's bulk commodity market continued to improve in December, with supply and demand both picking up, enterprise confidence strengthening, and market expectations turning optimistic, laying a solid foundation for a stable and sound economic performance in the new year, according to data from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

The China bulk commodity price index stood at 117.9 in December, up 3.2 month-on-month, marking the eighth consecutive monthly increase and hitting a new high since June 2024, the CFLP data showed, according to China Media Group.

Among the 50 major bulk commodities monitored by the CFLP, month-on-month price increases were recorded in 31 categories last month. Lithium carbonate, refined tin and apples led the gains, up 15.5, 11.7 and 8.5 from the previous month, respectively.

The nonferrous metals price index rose significantly by 4.9 month-on-month, while the agricultural product price index expanded its increase to 2.5. The mineral products price index, the ferrous metals price index and the chemical product price index also edged up slightly by 0.8, 0.4 and 0.3, respectively.

Analysts at the CFLP noted that China's bulk commodity market maintained a generally stable and sound trend throughout 2025.

Despite multiple challenges, proactive macro-economic policies will provide support for the sustained recovery of the domestic economy and the commodity market this year. Meanwhile, the accelerated pace of China's economic restructuring and upgrading will create new demand for bulk commodities, contributing to the higher-quality development of the market.

Sun Chuanwang, a professor at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Monday that the rise in commodity price levels reflected a relatively more active overall market price environment.

"This not only indicates a recovery in demand but also an improvement in supply efficiency and enhanced coordination across the industrial chain, contributing to a positive economic cycle. The sustained improvement in this data demonstrates that macroeconomic policies, such as those aimed at stabilizing growth and promoting investment, are gradually taking effect and strengthening the economy's endogenous momentum," Sun said.

If subsequent macroeconomic indicators continue to show a comprehensive and sustained recovery, it will be conducive to fostering a stronger real economy, stable employment, and the achievement of overall economic growth targets, Sun said.

According to a CFLP report released in December tracking China's commodity prices in 2025, the country's commodity market maintained an overall stable performance in 2025, with distinct characteristics of shifting growth drivers between old and new, according to CCTV News.

The indices were buttressed by the rapid growth of high-tech manufacturing industries such as new energy, photovoltaics, and wind power, as well as high-end equipment manufacturing, which drove increased prosperity of the non-ferrous metals industry chain.

The commodity index generally remained low in the early months of the year and rose in the later months, while it stabilized and recovered, indicating that China's economic structure is optimizing toward a sound and more sustainable direction, the report said.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)