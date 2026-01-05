Xi says major countries should take lead in abiding by int'l law, UN Charter
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Taoiseach of Ireland Micheal Martin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- All countries should respect the development paths chosen by the peoples of other nations, and abide by international law as well as the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, with major countries taking the lead in doing so, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
In a world beset with changes and chaos, unilateral and bullying acts are severely undermining the international order, Xi said when meeting with Taoiseach of Ireland Micheal Martin in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Taoiseach of Ireland Micheal Martin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
Photos
